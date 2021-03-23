AP High Court issues notices to state ministers over SEC's petition over leakage of letters 

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has issued notices to ministers Botsa and Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. The High Court, which is hearing a petition filed by Nimmagadda in connection with the leakage of his letters written to the governor has issued notices to the two ministers and adjourned the next hearing to Tuesday.

Nimmagadda Ramesh has filed a petition seeking an inquiry into the leak of his letters to the governor. He sought an inquiry with the CBI and wanted to know how all the privilege letters he was writing to the governor were coming out of his office. The SEC asked for an inquiry as to how the letters were leaked and made governor's principal secretary, CS, ministers Peddireddy and Botsa as respondents.

The petition was heard in the High Court on Tuesday and notices were issued to the two ministers questioning how the official conversation between the two persons in constitutional positions was exposed and how they complained to assembly speaker.

Responding to the notices, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the court orders would be complied with. He clarified that the notices would be answered.