- Delhi court to hear Lava chief's bail plea in Vivo PMLA case on Dec 4
- More people in Gaza could die of diseases than bombings: WHO chief
- Cabinet okays drone scheme for women self-help groups
- New AI model to predict physical & mental development in preemies
- IMD warns of cyclonic development, anticipates weather turbulence across multiple regions
- Cabinet clears Rs 11.8 lakh cr scheme for free foodgrain to poor
- Mock drill by Waltair division at Simhachalam
- California tries to fight 'tranq' threat with tougher punishment
- Security plan for Ram temple in Ayodhya to be in force from January 5
- Ahead of BJP's rally, Trinamool Congress posts 51K letters to Shah over non-release of Central funds
AP High Court posts Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in IRR case to Friday
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the petition filed former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road Case (IRR Case) and adjouned the hearing to Friday.
Senior advocate Nagamuthu has already presented the arguments on behalf of Chandrababu and the next hearing will be held on December 1. The CID has registered a case of irregularities in the IRR master plan and Naidu moved High Court.
On the other hand, the High Court also heard the petition filed TDP leader and former minister Narayana in the matter of assigned lands and adjourned the hearing on anticipatory bail and quash petitions filed by Narayana in this case.
