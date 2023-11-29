AP High Court posts Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in IRR case to Friday

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday heard the petition filed former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu seeking anticipatory bail petition in the Inner Ring Road Case (IRR Case) and adjouned the hearing to Friday.



Senior advocate Nagamuthu has already presented the arguments on behalf of Chandrababu and the next hearing will be held on December 1. The CID has registered a case of irregularities in the IRR master plan and Naidu moved High Court.

On the other hand, the High Court also heard the petition filed TDP leader and former minister Narayana in the matter of assigned lands and adjourned the hearing on anticipatory bail and quash petitions filed by Narayana in this case.