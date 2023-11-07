AP High Court posts Naidu's anticipatory bail plea to November 22

AMARAVATI: A hearing was held in the High Court on the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu in the Inner Ring Road case. The high court adjourned the next hearing to 22nd of this month.

The Advocate General (AG) told the court that since Chandrababu is on interim bail in the skill development case, he will not be arrested till that date. He said that the spirit of interim bail would be continued. The AG said that there is no intention to take any hasty action.

It may be recalled that the AP CID has registered a case against Chandrababu Babu after receiving a complaint that there were irregularities in the decision of the Capital City Master Plan and Inner Ring Road Alignment.