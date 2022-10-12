AP High Court refuses to grant bail to YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu

YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu got another shock in the High Court as it refused to grant bail in driver Subrahmanyam murder case. The High Court dismissed his bail petition a few days ago. Anantha Babu recently filed a bail petition in the High Court seeking bail in the Kakinada-based driver Subrahmanyam's murder case as the police did not file the charge sheet within 90 days.

The High Court which heard the bail petition of Anantha Babu dismissed the petition after hearing the arguments. The police told the High Court that they had filed the charge sheet within three months, but it was rejected due to technical reasons. After hearing the arguments of the police and Anantha Babu's lawyers, the High Court took a decision dismissing the bail petition.

Currently, Anantha Babu is remanded in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail since May 23 in the Subrahmanyam murder case. Anantha Babu has already filed a bail petition three times in the District SC and ST Atrocity Court, but failed to secure bail. Recently, when he approached the High Court for bail, he did not get relief even in the State Supreme Court.