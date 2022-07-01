AP High Court stays Online movie ticket system, halts GO. 69

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy which has brought the online movie ticketing system has received a rude shock from the state High Court on Friday as it has stayed the orders. It is learned that despite the objections, the AP government has decided to sell tickets online under all circumstances.



However, the theater owners have approached the court to overturn the decision. The High Court, which heard the case, gave a shock to Jagan Sarkar and stayed the decision for online movie ticket sales and GO 69. The court adjourned the next hearing to the 27th



Book My Show and Multiplex Vijayawada Exhibitors Association have filed petitions in the High Court challenging GO No. 69, which was taken up by the AP government. After hearing arguments for two days, the High Court bench issued an interim order and put a brake on the AP government's decision for now.