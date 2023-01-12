AP High Court suspends GO 1 over restrictions on rallies till January 23

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday suspended GO No1 till January 23 saying it was against the rules and directed the government to file counter by January 20. It is known that AP Govt had issued the GO putting restrictions on rallies, public meetings and road shows citing two incidents in Guntur and Kandukur recently in which eleven people died.



CPI AP Rashtra Samithi Secretary Ramakashna filed a lunch motion petition against GO No. 1. The AP High Court conducted a hearing on this petition.

Advocate General Sriram has put arguments on behalf of the state government. Stating that government has no information about this PIL given by Ramakrishna, Advocate General said that according to the rules, this case cannot be included in the roaster. Advocate General Sriram argued that the vacation bench should not hear petitions related to decisions of the government.