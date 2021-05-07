AP High Court suspends GO over handling of Guntur Sangam Diary to AP dairy

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has given a rude shock to Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the Guntur District Sangam Dairy case and cancelled the GO 19 to take over Sangam Dairy. The court ruled that the permission of the court was mandatory for the sale or purchase of assets and that the directors could perform their duties. Dairy directors have filed a petition against the recently issued GO 19 by the government bringing Sangam Dairy under the purview of the Andhra Pradesh Dairy Development Corporation.



The AP government has taken a key decision in the case of Guntur District Sangam Dairy abd transferred to Guntur District Dairy Cooperative Society. The AP government has released GO, changing the ownership rights of Sangam Dairy. Sangam Dairy has handed over the responsibility of day to day operations to Tenali Sub-Collector. Tenali Sub-Collector Mayur Ashok has reached out to Dairy to inquire into the situation there. The government says GO was released with the intention of not disrupting the daily activities of the dairy.



It is learnt that ACB officials have arrested chairman Narendra Kumar for alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy and was remanded. ACB officials have held raids in Sangam Dairy for last five days. Former MLA Narendra Kumar, on the other hand, has already approached the high court on dairy matters. The hearing on the petition is still continuing.

