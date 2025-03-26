AP Home Minister assures thorough probe into pastor Praveen Pagadala's death

Home Minister Anita has announced that a comprehensive investigation is underway following the death of Pastor Praveen Pagadala. A committee led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been formed to probe the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking to the press, the Home Minister emphasized the government's commitment to conducting a transparent investigation. "We are treating this matter with utmost seriousness and are not considering it merely an accident," she stated. The ongoing inquiry aims to explore all possible angles related to the incident.

As part of the investigation, a postmortem examination of Pastor Pagadala's body is currently being conducted in Rajahmundry. In light of the suspicious nature of the death, a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered.

Authorities are actively reviewing call data records from the vicinity of the incident to gather further evidence. The Home Minister reassured the public, urging citizens not to act in ways that could provoke political or religious tensions. “No one should feel insecure during this investigation," she remarked, underscoring the government's commitment to ensuring public safety and justice.

The investigation continues, as officials seek to determine whether the death was accidental or if other factors were at play.