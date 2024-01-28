AP Home Minister reviews on schemes in Nallajerla, asks officials to provide schemes to all poor

AP State Home and Disaster Management Minister Dr Taneti Vanitha directed the officials to ensure that all the poor people get the welfare schemes offered by the government. On Saturday, a review meeting was held with the senior officials of various departments and mandal level officials at Priya Priyanka Gardens, Nallajerala Mandal. In this meeting, the local public representatives and leaders of the 24 villages of the mandal brought the problems in the villages to the notice of the Home Minister and ordered the officials to take steps for their immediate solution.





On this occasion, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that welfare should be provided to everyone who is eligible irrespective of caste, religion, region and party. Along with welfare, various pending development works should be completed immediately. Talk to the officials about various development programs village wise in the mandala and the officials want to work hard to ensure that every poor person gets development schemes. Pending bills of contractors should be paid expeditiously. Soon he will visit every village in Gopalapuram Constituency.. The Home Minister directed the Secretariat staff and volunteers to ensure that the pending issues of welfare schemes are completed in every village by the time of his visit to their villages. Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that once again a review meeting will be held on the performance of Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, Power Department, NREGS and R&B officials

