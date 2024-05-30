Live
- Azam Khan gets 10 years in jail, Rs 14 lakh fine in 2016 case
- S.Korea aims to send space satellite vehicle to Moon by 2032
- Can Kohli, Rohit help lift India Cup after 13 yrs?
- Racial quota: Nothing new, it's just a shame: ABD
- Chhota Rajan gets life term in Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty murder case
- Fire breaks out at police training centre in Delhi
- Puri tragedy: Odisha CM orders high-level probe, announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia
- T20 WC: Ponting predicts Bumrah to be tournament’s leading wicket-taker
- AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam
- TN govt installs internet facilities in 20,332 government and aided schools
Just In
AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam
Highlights
The State Board of Higher Education in Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP ICET 2024 examination, conducted for admissions in MBA and MCA courses.
The State Board of Higher Education in Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP ICET 2024 examination, conducted for admissions in MBA and MCA courses.
According to Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, an impressive 96.71% of the candidates who appeared for the examination have passed.
The AP ICET examination is a crucial step for students aspiring to pursue a career in management or computer applications.
With nearly all of the applicants successfully clearing the test, it is evident that there is a high level of competence among the candidates in the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS