AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam

AP ICET Results 2024 Declared: 96.71% qualified in MBA, MCA admissions exam
The State Board of Higher Education in Andhra Pradesh has announced the results of the AP ICET 2024 examination, conducted for admissions in MBA and MCA courses.

According to Chairman Hemachandra Reddy, an impressive 96.71% of the candidates who appeared for the examination have passed.

The AP ICET examination is a crucial step for students aspiring to pursue a career in management or computer applications.

With nearly all of the applicants successfully clearing the test, it is evident that there is a high level of competence among the candidates in the state.

