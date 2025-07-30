AP inks pact with YouTube and Tezaract to boost creative economy

Singapore: In a major step to empower India’s booming creator economy, the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YouTube and Tezaract USA Inc. to establish a creator academy in the state.

The initiative comes at a time when India and Andhra Pradesh are witnessing a massive boom in the digital and creator economy. With an eye on the future, the state government has decided to embark on a strategic collaboration with YouTube and Tezaract USA Inc. This partnership aims to build skills and boost growth in Andhra Pradesh’s digital industry, helping India become a global leader in creativity.

The initiative underlines the launch of a dedicated Creator Academy by the state government, with Tezaract as the execution partner to set up and run the academy. It will serve as a Center of Excellence for creative content development, focused on building digital skills.

As per the MoU, Google will support it with curriculum, technology, and expertise, while Tezaract will handle infrastructure and daily operations. YouTube will provide industry knowledge, channel support, and best practices training to help students grow their digital presence.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, minister Nara Lokesh said, “I am delighted to collaborate with YouTube to empower India’s creative economy. I am confident that this partnership will unleash and harness the creative energies of Andhra Pradesh’s youth and make us the leaders in the digital economy. This partnership will also enhance skill development to facilitate the growth of the digital ecosystem in India.”

In response to this, Gautam Anand, vice president-APAC, YouTube, added, “YouTube has continued to serve as the thriving home of India’s creative economy, empowering millions to share their stories and build sustainable careers. We’re thrilled to partner with the Andhra Pradesh government in taking the lead to boost India’s creator economy. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering skills and growth within Andhra Pradesh’s dynamic creative industry, while inspiring a wave of creativity across the nation.”

The MoU was signed by Teja Dharma, president of Tezaract US Inc., Arjun Doraiswami, head of YouTube Academy India, and Katamneni Bhaskar, secretary, IT, Government of Andhra Pradesh.