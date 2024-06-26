AP Inter first year advanced supplementary examination results declared

On June 26 (Wednesday) at 4 pm, Minister Lokesh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Advanced Supplementary Examination at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education. Minister Lokesh commended the students who achieved good results in the supplementary exams, which saw a total of around 3.40 lakh students appearing across the state.

Students can access their results on the official website, following the conclusion of the examinations that were held from May 24 to June 1. It should be noted that the results of the Intermediate 2nd Year Supplementary Examinations were already declared on June 18th.