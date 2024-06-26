Live
- 2024 pre-budget expectations: What are industry leaders anticipating?
- Newly-elected Trinamool MLAs skip Guv’s invitation for oath ceremony, stage dharna at Assembly
- NDA govt trying to cover up NEET scam: Sachin Pilot
- Trump, Biden squabble over credit for Quad rebirth
- Kenyan President urged to reconsider financial bill after violent protests
- Asha Negi opens up on ‘Industry’, says it shows viewers real challenges of people in showbiz
- IMD forecasts heavy rain for West Peninsular Coast, Northwest India
- UK's Haleon to sell nicotine replacement therapy biz outside US to Dr Reddy's for $632 million
- Punjab Police ask Gujarat-based social media influencer to join probe
- Indian boxers to embark on a month-long training camp in Germany ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics
Just In
AP Inter first year advanced supplementary examination results declared
Highlights
On June 26 (Wednesday) at 4 pm, Minister Lokesh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Advanced Supplementary Examination at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education.
On June 26 (Wednesday) at 4 pm, Minister Lokesh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Advanced Supplementary Examination at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education. Minister Lokesh commended the students who achieved good results in the supplementary exams, which saw a total of around 3.40 lakh students appearing across the state.
Students can access their results on the official website, following the conclusion of the examinations that were held from May 24 to June 1. It should be noted that the results of the Intermediate 2nd Year Supplementary Examinations were already declared on June 18th.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS