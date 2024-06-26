  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Inter first year advanced supplementary examination results declared

AP Inter first year advanced supplementary examination results declared
x
Highlights

On June 26 (Wednesday) at 4 pm, Minister Lokesh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Advanced Supplementary Examination at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education.

On June 26 (Wednesday) at 4 pm, Minister Lokesh released the results of the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st Year Advanced Supplementary Examination at the office of the Board of Intermediate Education. Minister Lokesh commended the students who achieved good results in the supplementary exams, which saw a total of around 3.40 lakh students appearing across the state.

Students can access their results on the official website, following the conclusion of the examinations that were held from May 24 to June 1. It should be noted that the results of the Intermediate 2nd Year Supplementary Examinations were already declared on June 18th.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X