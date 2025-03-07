Live
Just In
Bhaiyyaji Joshi wades into language row
RSS leader touches raw Marathi nerve
Mumbai: Senior RSS leader Suresh Bhayyaji Joshi’s statement that “Mumbai does not have one language” and that “people coming to Mumbai don’t have to learn Marathi” triggered a controversy in Maharashtra, drawing fire from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties.
Addressing a public event in Vile Parle, Joshi, speaking in Marathi, said: “Mumbai does not have a single language, Mumbai has many languages. Different areas have different languages. For example, the language of Ghatkopar is Gujarati. Similarly, you will find fewer people speaking Hindi in Girgaon. There, you will find people speaking Marathi. There is no requirement for people coming to Mumbai to learn Marathi.”
Joshi’s remarks ignited a political storm in a city where the Marathi language has long been a key symbol of cultural and political identity. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) slammed the RSS leader. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, attacked the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government, asking, “Do you endorse Bhayyaji Joshi’s statement?”
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP(SP)’s MLA Rohit Pawar said, “The language of Mumbai is Marathi,” demanding that the Mahayuti spell out its stance on Joshi’s comments. Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav raised the issue in the Assembly on Thursday, seeking an explanation from the government.