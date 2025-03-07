Eluru: Four killed in bus-truck collision

Eluru: Four persons were killed and five injured when the private travel bus in which they were travelling collided with a stationary truck at Chodimella in Eluru Urban mandal on Thursday. The bus was on its way from Hyderabad to Kakinada with 30 passengers when the incident took place.

The lorry carrying cement from Vijayawada to Rajahmundry stopped for repairs on the road when the speeding bus hit the stopped lorry from behind. Bondu Bhimeshwara Rao, Mattaparthi Bhavani and Juttiga Bhavani died on the spot.

The bus driver Madhu was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he died while undergoing treatment. Of the remaining 21 people, 12 are males (three are children) and 9 are females and are undergoing treatment at Eluru GGH due to minor injuries.

Eluru Rural Police have registered a case and investigation is underway.

District collector K Vetri Selvi visited the injured and expressed grief over the incident. She enquired about the condition of the patients undergoing treatment. She ordered the GGH doctors to provide better medical services. Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kolusu Parthasarathy, Eluru MP Putta Mahesh Kumar expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased.