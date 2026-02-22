AP intermediate exams from tomorrow, all arrangements in place

The intermediate public examinations in Andhra Pradesh are set to commence tomorrow (Monday, February 23), marking a crucial period for students across the state. Both the intermediate board and district authorities have completed all necessary arrangements. Approximately 10.57 lakh students are expected to sit for the exams, with strict measures in place to prevent any untoward incidents at the centres.

The examinations will begin on Monday for first-year students and on Tuesday for second-year students. Exams will run daily from 9 am to 12 pm, with students permitted to enter from 8.30 am. P. Ranjit Basha, secretary of the intermediate board, confirmed that 1,537 examination centres have been prepared. Basic facilities such as drinking water, electricity, and toilets have been arranged at each centre to ensure students' comfort during the exams.