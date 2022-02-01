AP Intermediate exams to be held in April 2022, schedule to be released soon

The Intermediate public examinations for the 2021–22 academic year will be held in the state in April. Arrangements have been made by the Intermediate Board to conduct the examinations. The board secretary MV Seshagiri Babu said that the schedule of inter-examinations will be finalised. He said that along with the intermediate other exams schedule will also be released on the same day. The secretary explained that the exams would be conducted with all due care as per protocol and arrangements were made at the testing centers with funds being allocated to the districts for other needs.

It is learned that the Intermediate Board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent due to the late start of the 2021-22 academic year and inability to conduct offline classes due to covid. Public examinations will be conducted to the extent that 70 percent of the syllabus is taught to the students. Mani Seshagiri Babu said the content was designed to be useful for these exams and would be made available to students soon. This material will be useful not only for Intermediate Public Examinations but also for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, Advance, NEET, APEAPSET.

Seshagiri Babu said he was planning to conduct intermediate practical tests in March and asserted that there would be no jumbling for students in connection with the practical exams and the examiners would be appointed in a jumbling manner. Intermediate pre-final exams will be held in February.

The board secretary Seshagiri Babu said that in line with the changing times, students need to adapt to the changing industries, various organisations, industrial needs, and international developments in their respective fields. He said the Education Research Training Wing (ERTW) on the Intermediate Board is being strengthened to this end. He said a high-level committee has been set up to study the changes and additions to the Intermediate syllabus.

The committee includes academics, IIT professors, NCERT dignitaries and ERTW representatives. The committee, which studies all aspects of general courses as well as vocational courses, will make changes to the syllabus.