AP Intermediate re-verification and recounting results released

The re-verification and recounting results of the inter exams in Andhra Pradesh were released on Tuesday. The Secretary of the Inter Education Council, Seshagiri Babu, made an official statement regarding this matter.

The officials advised that candidates who have applied for recounting and reverification can check their results through the official website. The result can be known by providing details like date of birth, roll number, receipt number. If you face any problems in this, please contact the toll free number 18004257635.

If this is the case, it is known that the AP intermediate results were released on April 26. This year, 4.84 lakh students appeared for the Inter First Year exams and 5.19 lakh students appeared for the Inter Second Year exams. 61 percent students have passed in Inter first year. 2,66,322 passed. As far as the second year is concerned 72 percent of the students have passed.

