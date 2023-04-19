AP JAC Amaravati stages protests across Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada:• Employees' leaders question why the state govt is not fulfilling assurances given to unions in previous meetings

• Seek reduction of stress on headmasters who are facing severe pressure due to implementation of Nadu-Nedu which involves managing scores of apps

• Employees stage dharnas at district collectorates across the staten to the employees during the previous meetings.

The AP JAC leaders questioned as to why the state government is not implementing the rules framed by the Union government for the employees of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). The JAC leaders also demanded the government to reduce the stress on the headmasters working in the government schools. They said the headmasters are facing the stress due to implementation of Nadu-Nedu works and maintaining of scores of apps related to midday meals, attendance, school maintenance, etc., Thousands of employees participated in the protests near the district collectorates on Tuesday and questioned why the state government not fulfilling the promises it had made to the employees during the previous discussions.

The employees raised slogans against the government demanding fulfilment of promises made on payment of salaries on 1st of every month, restoration of old pension scheme, release of pending DA arrears.

The JAC state leaders participated in the protests in Tirupati, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Kadapa, Rajamahendravaram and other cities and districts. JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others said the Union government issued orders in 2021 for payment of benefits to the family members of the CPS employees in case of death of the employee.

The leaders alleged the state government is not implementing the orders of the Union government and not depositing the money in the account of the employee after death.

The JAC leaders said many families are suffering in the state due to non-implementation of the Central government orders.

They also raised many question on non-implementation of orders of the Union government on CPS.

In Vijayawada, the AP JAC, Amaravati members staged a dharna at Dharna Chowk and lashed out at the state government for its failures on keeping its promises to employees. They vowed to continue their struggle till demands are met by the government.