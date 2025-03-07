Live
AP legislative council to discuss on budget 2025-26 today
The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council set to discuss on budget today at 10 am today. During the session, Minister TG Bharat is set to present the audit report for the 2023-24 accounts of the State Financial Institutions, while Minister Kinjarapu Atchennaidu will deliver the annual audit reports for the AP Cooperative Oilseed Producers Association Limited covering the financial years from 2015-16 to 2018-19.
In addition to these reports, the Council will engage in a significant debate on the general budget. The Question and Answer Session will also cover a range of pertinent topics, including:
- The reorganisation of districts
- Village health clinics and the status of freehold lands in the state
- HPV vaccinations for girls in schools
- The regulation of belt shops
- Construction updates on the Kamalapuram-Kadapa bridge
- Issues regarding NTR Bharosa pensions
- Distribution of Tirumala darshan tickets
- Local body elections
- Disputes concerning endowment lands