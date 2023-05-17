Live
AP likely to receive rains in next three days due to surface trough
Amaravati Meteorological Center said that the temperature will drop in the state for the next three days due to the impact of surface circulation continuing from Andhra Pradesh to South Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level and the Southwest Monsoon likely to extend over parts of South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands in the next 2 days.
It has been revealed that there is a possibility of scattered light or moderate rains or thundershowers in North and South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema areas.
According to the weather department, light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places along with likeito occur in parts of the state today. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers at one or two places expected tomorrow with a noticeable drop of 2° to 4°.