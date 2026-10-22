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AP Local Body Polls: YSRCP-TDP Blame Game Intensifies

In Short

The YSRCP on Thursday alleged that senior party leaders were placed under house arrest and candidates were prevented from filing nominations for the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC polls, the TDP said, though the “Axe Party” (Goddali Party) had gone out of power, they had not given up their tendency to create violence.

A war of words has broken out between the YSRCP and the TDP
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A war of words has broken out between the YSRCP and the TDP

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A war of words has broken out between the YSRCP and the TDP over the issue of filing nominations for the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP on Thursday alleged that senior party leaders were placed under house arrest and candidates were prevented from filing nominations for the upcoming MPTC and ZPTC polls, the TDP said, though the “Axe Party” (Goddali Party) had gone out of power, they had not given up their tendency to create violence.

The TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi said that the YSRCP alleges that their candidates were not being allowed to file nominations. But he said the data clearly indicates that in many places the number of nominations filed by the “Axe Party” were more than TDP nominations. The YSRCP which has realised that people were not with them was now attempting to disrupt the poll process, he added.

The YSRCP press release on the other hand alleged that several of their leaders were placed under house arrest and candidates are being prevented from filing nominations amid attacks and intimidation. In Kadapa district, MP YS Avinash Reddy was allegedly detained by police while attempting to assist party candidates with nomination filing, it said.

In Anantapur district, former MLA K Pedda Reddy was placed under house arrest, while former minister Sake Sailajanath was confined to his residence in Singanamala.

The police also restricted the movement of senior leaders in other districts to prevent them from accompanying candidates to nomination centres, it alleged.

Similarly, in Tirupati district, senior YSRCP leaders Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Mohith Reddy were allegedly placed under house arrest in Chandragiri constituency, among others.

The YSRCP further alleged that at Nizampatnam in Bapatla district, TDP cadres allegedly tore nomination papers, damaged a vehicle and attacked opposition leaders, leaving three YSRCP leaders injured.

In Kurnool district, YSRCP alleged that heaps of stones were found dumped near the MPDO office at Veldurthi, raising concerns over possible attacks on candidates.

The party further alleged that candidates in Kadapa were forcibly taken into custody and transported towards Tirupati to prevent them from filing nominations within the stipulated deadline.

YSRCP also alleged irregularities in the municipal election process in Pithapuram. They charged the police of selectively restricting its leaders.

The TDP said that district Collectors and Superintendents of Police would submit reports to the State Election Commission on allegations that candidates were prevented from filing nominations in 19 places, and the facts would become clear after the reports were examined.

It said violence was reported in places such as Darsi, Punganur, Rayachoti, Kadapa and Pulivendula, and blamed the YSRCP leaders for it.

The TDP feels that this was a deliberate attempt by the YSRCP to delay the local body elections so that it would delay the release of 16th Finance Commission funds meant for development of village and gram panchayats.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Andhra Pradesh PoliticsYSRCPTelugu Desam PartyAP Local Body ElectionsState Election Commission
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