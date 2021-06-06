AP logs 10,373 fresh Covid infections

Amaravati: The gross coronavirus recoveries in the state crossed 16 lakh as 15,958 more people got cured of the infection in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state added 10,373 fresh cases and saw 80 more fatalities in 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state Covid-19 chart showed 17,49,363 total infections, 16,09,879 recoveries and 11,376 deaths so far.

The active caseload reduced further to 1,28,108 on Saturday, the bulletin added.

In the last seven days, the active coronavirus cases in AP fell by 37,687.

Only four districts in the state now have more than 10,000 active cases, while the remaining nine are in four digits each, with Vizianagaram having the lowest of 3,490. East Godavari district reported less than 2,000 fresh daily cases after a long gap, adding 1,880 to take its overall count to 2,37,033.

It has the highest number of 27,812 active cases now, a considerable drop from about 34,000 a fortnight ago.