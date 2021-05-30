Top
AP logs 13,756 new cases, 104 deaths

Highlights

Amaravati: The state reported 13,756 fresh cases of coronavirus from 79,564 tests in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday at a positivity rate of 17 per cent.

The state also reported 20,392 recoveries and 104 Covid-19 fatalities in a day, a health department bulletin said.

The gross positives increased to 16,71,742, recoveries to 14,87,382 and deaths 10,738, it said.

The number of active cases dropped to 1,73,622.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district added 2,301 and Chittoor 2,155 new coronavirus infections.

Three districts reported between 1,000 and 1,400 each and eight more registered less than 900 fresh cases each in a day.

West Godavari reported 20 Covid-19 fatalities, the highest in any district in the state in a day so far.

Chittoor had 13, Visakhapatnam 10, Anantapur and East Godavari nine each, Guntur and Krishna eight each, Kurnool seven, Nellore and Vizianagaram six each, Srikakulam five, Kadapa two and Prakasam, one death.

