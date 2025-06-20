AP Medical Council revises norms for internship of FMGs

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Medical Council (APMC) on Thursday issued updated guidelines for Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) regarding their internship requirements following a general body meeting that addressed pending issues. The guidelines outline internship durations based on specific criteria:

According to the new guidelines, one-year Internship applies to FMGs who completed their entire course in offline mode, FMGs who partially studied online, compensated with offline training, and submitted valid compensation certificates and FMGs from the Philippines who completed their theory course offline, undertook online clerkship, obtained their degree, and passed the FMG Examination. Per the National Medical Commission (NMC) circular dated July 30, 2020, their clerkship is considered equivalent to the internship period in India for permanent registration.

Similarly, FMGs who transferred to another country due to COVID-19 or war, completed their remaining course offline, appeared for final exams (offline or online), obtained a course completion certificate/degree from the parent institute, and passed the FMG Examination.

Two-year Internship applies to FMGs who returned to India, could not return to their study country, stayed beyond the academic timetable, completed their final year online, obtained a course completion certificate/degree, and passed the FMG Examination.

Three-year Internship applies to FMGs who returned to India, could not return to their study country, had breaks in their final and penultimate years due to COVID-19 or war, completed their course (including exams) online, obtained a course completion certificate/degree, and passed the FMG Examination.

The APMC previously issued internship allotment orders for one or two years during counselling sessions in May 2023, November 2023, and May 2024. Some FMGs received extensions to two or three years based on an NMC circular dated June 7, 2024, which rejected compensation certificates for online study periods.

However, a new NMC circular dated June 19, 2024, clarified that compensation certificates for adequately compensated online study periods are valid. Accordingly, FMGs with such certificates may now complete a one-year internship.

Due to the absence of an APMC committee earlier, decisions were deferred. With the committee reconstituted, the APMC will implement the NMC’s June 19, 2024 circular, adhere to the original internship allotment orders, and issue permanent registrations upon completion of the stipulated internship period.