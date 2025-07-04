  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP Mega DSC conducted successfully, claims Nara Lokesh

AP Mega DSC conducted successfully, claims Nara Lokesh
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the successful completion of the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations, which took place over a span of 23 days despite facing numerous challenges.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the successful completion of the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations, which took place over a span of 23 days despite facing numerous challenges. He commended the officials involved in the organisation of the Mega DSC for their efforts.

Lokesh confirmed that the preliminary answer key for the DSC has been released, with the final key expected to be published following a review of received requests. He expressed his frustration over what he described as a conspiracy by the YSRCP to hinder the DSC process through legal means, citing that 31 court cases had been filed in opposition to the examinations.

Despite these obstacles, Lokesh assured that the exams were held impartially and transparently, adhering to established regulations, including those concerning SC sub-categorisation and the sports quota. He highlighted that a total of 3.36 lakh candidates submitted 5.77 lakh applications, with an impressive 92.9 per cent attendance rate during the exams.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick