AP Mega DSC conducted successfully, claims Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh announced the successful completion of the Mega District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations, which took place over a span of 23 days despite facing numerous challenges. He commended the officials involved in the organisation of the Mega DSC for their efforts.

After seven years, #MegaDSC2025 was conducted smoothly over 23 days to recruit 16,347 teachers 👩‍🏫👨‍🏫3.36 lakh candidates submitted 5.77 lakh applications, with 92.9% attendance 📈Despite 31 court cases filed at the behest of YCP, the exams were held with fairness, transparency.… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 4, 2025

Lokesh confirmed that the preliminary answer key for the DSC has been released, with the final key expected to be published following a review of received requests. He expressed his frustration over what he described as a conspiracy by the YSRCP to hinder the DSC process through legal means, citing that 31 court cases had been filed in opposition to the examinations.

Despite these obstacles, Lokesh assured that the exams were held impartially and transparently, adhering to established regulations, including those concerning SC sub-categorisation and the sports quota. He highlighted that a total of 3.36 lakh candidates submitted 5.77 lakh applications, with an impressive 92.9 per cent attendance rate during the exams.