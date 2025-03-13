AP minister clarifies on TIDCO houses, says all the issues will be addressed

Minister Narayana addressed the assembly today to clarify issues surrounding TIDCO houses, following concerns raised by various members during the question hour. Representatives including Madhavi Reddy, Kondababu, Sindhura Reddy, and Jogeswara Rao expressed their worries about beneficiaries struggling to repay bank loans due to delays in housing allocation. They urged immediate action to resolve issues related to high-interest payments and difficulties in living in rented accommodations.

Minister Narayana reported that over 7 lakh Tidco houses have been sanctioned, with tenders issued for more than 4 lakh units. He expressed frustration over the previous government's cancellation of several housing projects, noting that they had only completed the construction of 57,000 houses. Highlighting the infrastructure made available in the Tidco developments, he stated that these houses come with essential facilities including roads, parks, schools, and shopping complexes.

Minister Narayana assured the assembly that changes would be implemented to address these issues moving forward