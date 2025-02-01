Live
- The smart entrepreneur’s guide to finding the best vendors
- NBA: Pelicans’ Dejounte Murray ruled out for season with torn Achilles tendon
- Talliki Vandanam by the time of schools’ reopening
- Budget 2025-26: FM Sitharaman announces measures for making India a global toy hub
- Minister inspects social welfare hostel
- Prachi Shah shares her excitement about exploring artistic concept at Kala Ghoda Festival
- TNSF slams YSRCP’s ‘Fee Struggle’ programme as political stunt
- Awareness programme held on cervical cancer
- Centre to introduce new Income Tax Bill next week
- New registration charges from today
Just In
AP Minister Gottipati Ravikumar distributes pensions, says fulfilling all promises
Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravikumar announced that following the establishment of the coalition government, pension distributions will be conducted at the doorsteps of beneficiaries on the very first day.
Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravikumar announced that following the establishment of the coalition government, pension distributions will be conducted at the doorsteps of beneficiaries on the very first day.
The minister made this statement while distributing pensions in the SC Colony of Muppavaram, located in J. Pangulu Mandal. Ravikumar emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the government is committed to fulfilling the promises made during the recent elections.
In addition to pension distribution, the minister highlighted ongoing development projects, noting that work on CC roads and schools is progressing rapidly in every village. Ravikumar’s remarks reflect the government’s focus on enhancing infrastructure and welfare initiatives across the region.