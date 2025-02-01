  • Menu
AP Minister Gottipati Ravikumar distributes pensions, says fulfilling all promises

Andhra Pradesh Minister Gottipati Ravikumar announced that following the establishment of the coalition government, pension distributions will be conducted at the doorsteps of beneficiaries on the very first day.

The minister made this statement while distributing pensions in the SC Colony of Muppavaram, located in J. Pangulu Mandal. Ravikumar emphasized that under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, the government is committed to fulfilling the promises made during the recent elections.

In addition to pension distribution, the minister highlighted ongoing development projects, noting that work on CC roads and schools is progressing rapidly in every village. Ravikumar’s remarks reflect the government’s focus on enhancing infrastructure and welfare initiatives across the region.

