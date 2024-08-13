AP minister NMD Farooq launches Har Ghar Tiranga rally in Nandyal

In a vibrant display of patriotism, a massive national flag rally marked the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Nandyal town. The rally commenced from the local Tekka market yard and made its way to Gandhichowk, as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative aimed at promoting the national flag in every household across the country.

State Ministers NMD Farooq and his team led the rally, calling upon the community to honor the legacies of the great figures who sacrificed their lives for India's freedom and progress. "It’s vital to remember their stories and actively contribute to the nation’s development," Minister Farooq stated during the event.

The rally was graced by the presence of Collector G. Rajakumari IAS and Joint Collector Vishnu Charan, who symbolically waved the flag to signal the commencement of the procession.





Also in attendance were Telugu Desam Party district general secretary NND Feroze, DRO Padmaja, various district officials, and hundreds of enthusiastic students, all united in their celebration of the nation’s independence.



The event not only fostered a spirit of patriotism but also reinforced the cultural significance of the national flag in every home, resonating with the ethos of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.