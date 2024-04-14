AP Minister RK Roja stages protest in Puttur over attack on YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja staged a protest in front of the statue of Puttur Ambedkar, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the recent attack. She also called for the Election Commission to intervene and take action against Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan for their alleged conspiracies.

Roja accused Chandrababu of launching a conspiracy due to his jealousy of the increasing popularity of CM Jagan among the people. She urged for Chandrababu's immediate arrest in connection to the incident.

The protest comes amidst growing tensions in Andhra Pradesh, with Roja leading the charge against perceived political opponents. The Minister's call for swift justice and action against those responsible has sparked further controversy in the state.