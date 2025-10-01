Live
AP ministers lobby for Kia, Lotte investments
- Narayana and Janardhan Reddy are touring South Korea to attract foreign direct investment to the state
- The delegation meets Kia Motors Corporation to discuss expanding operations in Andhra Pradesh and formally invites them to the CII Partnership Summit
Vijayawada: State ministers P Narayana (municipal administration) and B C Janardhan Reddy (roads and buildings) met senior executives of Kia Motors Corporation and Lotte Group during their official tour of South Korea in their efforts to attract foreign direct investment.
The delegation’s visit to Kia headquarters focused on the company’s global sales performance and prospects for expanding operations in Andhra Pradesh. The ministers assured full government support for the establishment and growth of Kia’s manufacturing base in the State, and formally invited company representatives to the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam on November 14–15.
They also held talks with officials from the Lotte Group, South Korea’s leading conglomerate with interests spanning food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. They highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s strategic location, ease of doing business, and policy support, urging Lotte to explore investment opportunities in the State.
Officials said the South Korea tour is part of a broader effort by the state government to strengthen economic ties and bring global players into sectors such as automobiles, food processing, and advanced manufacturing. The delegation underlined that Andhra Pradesh is open for business and positioned for mutual growth through international partnerships.