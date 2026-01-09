Seminar on women empowerment held at SBIT

Khammam: At a seminar for female students held at Swarnabharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) College, speakers highlighted the importance of women’s empowerment in all spheres of life.

The chief guest, YSDA State treasurer YS Punyavati, observed that today’s generation of women excels in scientific, industrial, sports, and administrative fields compared to previous generations. She cited initiatives like Operation Sindoor, noting women’s leadership, capability, and patriotism. Punyavati urged students to utilize available resources effectively, enhance their skills, confront challenges boldly, and contribute confidently to society and national development.

College Chairman Gundala Krishna emphasized that women are inherently strong and need not transform into a “new force”; rather, the mindset and approach toward opportunities have changed.

College Secretary and Correspondent Dr G Dhatri added that women now excel in areas once considered male-dominated, from homes to space exploration, and the future belongs to women.

College Principal Dr G Raj Kumar stressed that empowered women strengthen families, which in turn fosters national progress.