Ongoing devpt works will solve all problems of Nalgonda: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and Buildings Minister Koamatireddy Venkat Reddy said that the fast pace development works being taken up will solve all the problems of Nalgonda city.

He laid foundation stones and inaugurated several development works within the Nalgonda municipality limits on Thursday.

The Minister inaugurated a 1,100 kilolitre drinking water tank constructed at Anneshwar Gutta under the Amrut-2 scheme at a cost of Rs 1.45 crore. He also laid the foundation stone for the beautification work of Vallabharao Cheruvu to be taken up at a cost of Rs 3.14 crore.

A 33/11 KV substation to be built at Leprosy Colony with an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore was also launched. Near Latif Saheb Gutta, he inaugurated the SE-2 unit office constructed with Rs 50 lakh from TUFIDC funds. He also laid the foundation stone for the beautification of Motikunta with Rs 68.83 lakh.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that a bill was passed in the Assembly to upgrade Nalgonda Municipality into a Municipal Corporation and thanked the Chief Minister and other leaders. He said Nalgonda will get its first Mayor in the elections to be held in May.He explained that underground drainage and water supply works worth Rs 272 crore are underway, road and drain works worth Rs 53 crore are being taken up through TUFIDC, CC roads with Rs 109 crore, and substations with Rs 9 crore, of which two were inaugurated on Thursday.

He also said an Outer Ring Road will be built with Rs 900 crore and Latif Saheb Gutta works will be completed by March.

The Minister added that Nalgonda is being developed beyond expectations and his goal is to make it a Smart City and a model town. He said Rs 27 crore central lighting works have been completed and assured that Nalgonda will soon become a problem-free city.

As part of road development in the state, he said Rs 60,000 crore is being spent on roads, Rs 20,000 crore on Greenfield highways, and projects like the Mannanur–Srisailam elevated corridor are being taken up.

He also inspected a primary school at Leprosy Colony and sanctioned a compound wall, and inspected the Motikunta Anganwadi center and sanctioned paints, fans, and toys. Congress party leaders and officials were on the occasion.