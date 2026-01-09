Vemulawada hosts 73rd Aradhana celebrations of saint Tyagaraja

Rajanna Sircilla: The musical and spiritual legacy of Sadguru Sri Tyagaraja Swamy must be preserved and passed on to future generations, Assistant Superintendent of Police Ritwik Sai, IPS, said while inaugurating the 73rd Aradhana celebrations of Saint Tyagaraja at Vemulawada on Thursday.

The celebrations were formally inaugurated at Sri Bhimeshwara Sadan, near the Ranjana shrine, with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by Temple Executive Officer L Ramadevi.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, Ritwik Sai said Tyagaraja was not just a great composer but a spiritual luminary who blended devotion, philosophy and music into a single path of self-realisation.

He stated that Tyagaraja’s compositions continue to inspire millions even today and that his kritis reflect deep devotion and ethical values.

Ritwik Sai added that cultural and spiritual programmes like the Aradhana celebrations play a vital role in promoting peace, harmony and moral consciousness in society, while also introducing younger generations to India’s classical heritage.

Temple EO L Ramadevi, speaking on the occasion, said Tyagaraja’s music was never meant merely for entertainment but was intended to awaken the soul. She noted that each composition reflected dharma, moral values and unwavering devotion, elevating music to the level of spiritual practice.

Ramadevi said hosting the Aradhana celebrations at the sacred pilgrimage town of Vemulawada was a matter of pride and expressed hope that the Nada Neerajana would inspire youth to develop a deeper connection with Indian classical music and cultural traditions.

The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of several eminent musicians and artistes. Devotional music concerts and spiritual discourses created a deeply devotional atmosphere, attracting a large number of devotees and music lovers.

With the soulful compositions of Saint Tyagaraja resonating across the venue, Vemulawada once again emerged as a vibrant centre of devotional music and cultural harmony.