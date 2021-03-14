AP Municipal Election Results: YSRCP won Chimakurthy, Kanigiri and Giddalur Nagar Panchayats

Ongole: The YSR Congress Party took hold of the Kanigiri, Giddalur and Chimakurthy Nagar Panchayats by registering a thumping victory in the urban local body elections conducted on March 10. The counting was complete this morning and the ruling party of the state government dominated.

In Giddalur, YSRCP won 7 of the 20 wards unanimously in the nominations stage. For the remaining thirteen election wards, it won nine wards while the TDP won three wards, and independents successful in one ward. Overall, YSRCP won 16 of the 20 wards in Giddalur Nagar Panchayat.

In Chimakurthy, only one ward was announced to be won as unanimous by the YSRCP in the nominations stage. For the remaining 19 wards, elections are conducted last Wednesday. In the results announced this morning, YSRCP won 17 wards, and TDP won the 2 wards. In total, YSRCP won 18 of the 20 wards while TDP settled down with 2 wards in Chimakurthy.

The YSRCP clean sweep all 20 wards in the Kanigiri Nagar Panchayat. In the nominations stage, the party won 7 wards as unanimous and in the elections, it achieved the remaining 13 wards with a clear majority.

The election of chairperson and vice-chairperson for the municipalities and Nagar Panchayats are scheduled for March 18, in indirect election method.