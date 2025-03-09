AP now moving from IT to AI at right time says Lokesh

New Delhi : Andhra Pradesh is poised to transition seamlessly from Information Technology (IT) to Artificial Intelligence (AI), according minister for IT, electronics, education, and HRD Nara Lokesh. Speaking at the India Today Conclave in New Delhi on Saturday, Lokesh emphasised that the state is strategically positioned to embrace AI across sectors, leveraging its unique strengths.

“While Karnataka has Bengaluru, Tamil Nadu has Chennai, and Telangana has Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh has Chandrababu Naidu. He is our competitive advantage,” Lokesh remarked, highlighting the visionary leadership of his father and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Known for transforming Hyderabad into a global IT hub, Naidu’s legacy is now guiding Andhra Pradesh’s next technological leap.

Lokesh, a Carnegie Mellon and Stanford graduate, reflected on his journey from a global education to grassroots politics. “Carnegie Mellon and Stanford are good for business, but pada yatra (foot march) is crucial for politics,” he said.

His 226-day, 3,000-km padayatra titled Yuva Galam in 2023, deepened his understanding of the state’s nuances and governance challenges. “Walking through villages and towns taught me more than any classroom ever could. It helped me connect with people on a deeper level and contribute effectively in Naidu’s Cabinet,” he added.

The minister also unveiled ambitious plans for Andhra Pradesh’s technological future, including the development of a 500-acre Data City in Visakhapatnam. Modelled after Hyderabad’s Hitec City, the project aims to boost technology, tourism, and economic growth. “We are going to build a new Data City in Visakhapatnam, and there are no second thoughts about it,” Lokesh asserted.

On the national stage, Lokesh clarified that Andhra Pradesh would not engage in the delimitation debate, stressing that population control should not disadvantage southern states. He also advocated for expanding language education beyond the three-language policy, suggesting the inclusion of global languages like German and Japanese.

“Many job opportunities are opening up in Germany and Japan, especially for nurses and homecare professionals. We have agreements to teach these languages, ensuring mobility and employment opportunities abroad,” he said.

Lokesh also called for promoting Telugu in northern states, emphasising the importance of multilingualism in a globalised world. “Give kids the opportunity to learn what they want. Learning multiple languages is essential today,” he said.

The minister highlighted the critical role of women in balancing professional and personal commitments, crediting his wife, Brahmani, for her exceptional work-life balance. “She manages our business, takes care of our son Devaansh, and even looks after me. Women excel at managing these dual responsibilities, and Women’s Day should be celebrated every day, not just once a year,” he said.

Lokesh also outlined reforms in school education aimed at breaking gender stereotypes. “From this year, textbooks will depict an equal ratio of men and women performing household chores. Transformation should begin in education,” he stated.