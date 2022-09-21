Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad announces his resignation

Visakhapatnam: Taking strong objection to the state government 's move to rechristen Dr.NTR University of Health Sciences as Dr YSR University of Health Sciences, Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad on Wednesday declared his resignation to his post.

The decision to tender his resignation was followed by the uproar over the state government's move to table the Dr.NTR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill 2022 in the Assembly.

YLP raised objection to the government's move and said that he decided to submit his resignation as a mark of respect and fondness he has nurtured over the decades for the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh NT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, TDP leaders and activists took to streets raising strong objection to the renaming exercise of the Dr.NTR University of Health Sciences. Raising slogans against the YSRCP government, they staged protests, took out rallies at various places across the city.