AP okays 400 acres for defence explosives plant

Vijayawada: The state government has approved the allotment of 400 acres of land to Premier Explosives Limited for establishing a defence explosives and raw materials production facility in Duttalur village and mandal of SPSR Nellore district.

The Rs 500 crore investment project is expected to generate direct employment for 2,050 people and significantly strengthen the State’s footprint in India’s expanding defence manufacturing ecosystem.The proposed integrated facility will be developed in three phases under a structured implementation timeline. The project will be implemented in three phases. Phase I, with an investment of Rs 150 crore, will produce medium calibre ammunition, pyro devices and HTPB, creating 400 jobs. Phase II, costing Rs 175 crore, will handle the filling of bombs, artillery shells and rocket motors and generate 700 jobs. Phase III, also with Rs 175 crore, will establish a TNT unit and expand facilities, adding 950 more jobs.

Upon completion, the integrated plant will require 2,000 KVA of total power and an estimated 40 KLPD of water.

The facility will annually produce up to 4 lakh medium and large calibre ammunition, 10 lakh pyro devices and 200 tonnes of HTPB. It will also manufacture 5,000 filled bombs and shells, along with a 20,000-tonne-per-year propellant unit for casting, assembly and integration of rocket motors and missile systems. The project marks a significant step in Andhra Pradesh’s efforts to position itself as a strategic manufacturing hub in the defence and aerospace sector.