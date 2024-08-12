Live
AP Onco Summit-2024 conducted
Visakhapatnam: Surgery plays a very important part of treating cancer and surgical oncologists have to be updated with the latest advancements in this field, chief consultant surgical oncologist - Medicover Cancer Institute Karthik Chandra said.
At a conference involving surgical oncologists of Andhra Pradesh, he stated that the platform aimed at showcasing best surgical practices in treating cancer patients.
Organised by Medicover Cancer Institute in association with Indian Medical Association (IMA) Vizag and Indian Association of Surgical Oncology (IASO), the programme saw participation of SVS Deo, president - IASO, PJ Srinivas, president - IMA, N Padmaja AP regional director - Medicover Hospitals, among others.
Dr SVS Deo said that this kind of meeting was important for young and aspiring surgical oncologists for enhancement of knowledge and skills under the guidance of seniors.
A team of speakers delivered lectures and gave presentations and participated in panel discussions on important topics. As many as 200 delegates attended the conference.