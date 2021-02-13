AP Panchayat elections 2021: 2nd phase of polling picks up momentum in Kurnool

Kurnool: The second phase of polling has started in 13 Mandals of Kurnool and Nandyal revenue divisions on Saturday. The voters with great enthusiasm have queued up in serpentine lines since early in the morning. As many as 519 sarpanch aspirants are contesting at 182-gram panchayats. In addition to sarpanch around 3496 ward members are also contesting to 2482 wards. A total number of 427673 voters would be franchising their valuable votes.

The district administration has set up 1964 polling stations besides deploying 5894 polling staff. Even police bandobast with 2000 police personnel was deployed at the polling centres to ensure no untoward incidents take place. Police Act 30 and section 144 would be in force at the polling centres. The outsiders, Non-locals and strangers are strictly warned not to present at the areas or villages where polling is being conducted.

The district collector, G Veera Pandiyan accompanied by Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collectors, Syed Khaza Mohiuddin and Rama. Sundar Reddy was monitoring the polling process from the command control room set up in collectorate.

The District Deputy Election Officer (DDEO) and Nandyal Sub Collector, Kalpana Kumari inspecting the polling process at Nandyal revenue division.

Covid norms in the air :

Voters detected without masks and maintaining social distance*

The district authorities have said that they have taken steps to conduct the polling after strictly following covid norms. The voters have been advised to wear masks and follow social distance. But, it was not found at most of the polling stations. Almost all voters were seen without masks and not maintaining social distance.