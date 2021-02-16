AP Panchayat Elections 2021: All eyes on Chittoor district in the third phase polls

The third phase of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections all set to be held in the state tomorrow. Meanwhile, all the eyes are on on Chittoor district as the elections are scheduled in TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's Kuppam constituency where the YSRCP is giving a tough competition to the TDP. It has been a long time since Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, who was appointed as the Political Special Officer to demolish the TDP fort at Kuppam has started the operation. At the same time the challenges between Chandrababu and Peddireddy raised the heat in the district.

Peddireddy who has grabbed 85 panchayats in his constituency without leaving any of them for others had upper hand so far and is now focusing on to destabilise the opposition in Kuppam where the elections are mainly focused on four mandals of the constituency except Palamaneru.

The YSRCP has already drawn up plans to dominate the polls on the 17th of this month. On the other hand, as Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh have not looked down on Kuppam since the 2019 general elections, the cadre seems to be in bit of concern. As many as 61 candidates are in the fray for a total of 89 panchayats and 1259 in fray for 898 wards with no unanimous results. The YSRCP is gearing up to topple Chandrababu Naidu while the TDP is striving hard to make its existence. It remains to be seen who will have upper hand.