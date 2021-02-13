AP Panchayat elections 2021: Gram panchayat polls at Narsipatnam takes off smoothly

Visakhapatnam: The polling stations at Narsipatnam saw a beehive of activities as the second phase of the gram panchayat elections began on Saturday.

By 8:30 a.m., the revenue division registered 15.08 per cent polling. Narsipatnam Sub-Collector and Deputy District Election Authority N Mourya visited the polling centres at the Mandal and examined the arrangements made for the exercise.

A good number of voters arrived at the booths to cast their vote.

Mandal special officers, Mandal Parishad development and officers and the police ensured smooth conduct of polls at the stations.