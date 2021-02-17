AP Panchayat Elections 2021: Polling for 260 gram panchayats today

Nellore: Nellore District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said that they would conduct third phase polls for 260 gram panchayats and 1,906 wards in Gudur and Naidupet divisions in a total of 2,459 polling stations on Wednesday.

He visited polling stations in DV Satram, Ozili and Chillakur mandals on Tuesday and interacted with the officials on the arrangements for polls.

He informed that polling has been peaceful in the district during the first and second phases and the officials are conducting the third phase polls following the Covid protocols.

He also said around 7,000 staff members are on election duties and 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for monitoring law and order in the villages where elections are being conducted. He said they had deputed 111 micro observers for sensitive and hypersensitive centres and made arrangements for webcasting in 150 polling stations for observing the polling and counting activities.

The Collector visited the distribution centre at DV Satram MPDO's office and asked Naidupet RDO Sarojini about the situation in the division.

He, then, visited Ozili MPDO's office and interacted with the staff members at the election material distribution point. He also visited the Chillakur MPDO office and directed the officials on measures to be taken in the hypersensitive villages. Naidupet RDO P Sarojini, Atmakur RDO Suvarnamma, and others were present.