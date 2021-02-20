AP Panchayat Elections: Polling to be held in 239 village panchayats in Guntur division

Guntur: District administration has made all the arrangements to conduct Gram Panchayat (GP) elections to elect 239 sarpanches and 2,573 ward members in the fourth phase of polling to be held in Guntur revenue division on Sunday.

There are 266 gram panchayats in Guntur revenue division out of which sarpanches were elected to 27 panchayats unanimously. The district administration will now conduct polling to 239 gram panchayats.

Similarly, there are 2,810 wards in the division, out of which 237 ward members have been elected unanimously. Polling will be held for 2,573 wards in the district. The police department has already set up check-posts to check illegal transport of liquor from the neighbouring States and booked bind-over cases against the anti-social elements. Guntur urban police deputed 1,440 police personnel to provide security at the polling booths.

District Collector and district election officer Vivek Yadav and Guntur urban SP R N Ammi Reddy conducted a review meeting and reviewed the arrangements.

Ammi Reddy said that elaborate security arrangements were made at the polling booths to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of polling. He called upon the voters to exercise their franchise in polls.