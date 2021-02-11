Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Elections: YSRCP bags 137 sarpanch posts in Kavali

Nellore: In Kavali revenue division, ruling YSR Congress supporters has bagged majority of sarpanch posts where the TDP confined to a limited number of seats.

The BJP also opened its account in the panchayat sarpanch polls winning a place. Sources said the candidates supported by the ruling party won over 130 sarpanch positions out of 162 where the Chief Minister reportedly called the local MLA Pratap Kumar Reddy and appreciated him for a good beginning in the district. The candidates supported by the ruling party have won 132, TDP 26, BJP 1 and independents at 3 places in sarpanch polls. But, some unidentified persons attacked the TDP office in Kavali during midnight on Tuesday after completion of counting. There has been a tough fight between the ruling and opposition parties in the division. Assailants damaged the flex boards, broken lights and torn the huge shamiana arranged in front of the office and damaged it at about 2 am.

Further, there have been missing cases of candidates in many places. TDP Nellore Lok Sabha segment in-charge SK Abdul Aziz expressed his ire over the disappearance of TDP nominee for sarpanch post at Gollakandukuru in Nellore rural mandal.

He alleged the role of YSRCP leaders and said they were not afraid to face the situation while hinting that they can find an alternative candidate. He lambasted the ruling party leaders in Nellore rural constituency for threatening the TDP candidates in Gram Panchayat elections to withdraw from the fray.

TDP state general secretary Janni Ramanaiah was present.

Now, the officials are accepting nominations for fourth phase polls in the district. District Collector Chakradhar Babu said the polls will be held for 236 Panchayats and 2,356 wards in Nellore division on February 21.

Further, in Gudur, police caught a contract employee of a wine shop red handed while he was shifting 192 liquor bottles on an autorickshaw at Gollapali. Accused Yedukondalu is working as a cashier of Shop Number 9275 located in Gollapalli of Gudur mandal.

They arrested the contract employee and the auto driver for carrying liquor illegally and booked a case against them.