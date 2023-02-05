AP Police constable preliminary exam result declared, check here

Andhra Pradesh Police Department which conducted the preliminary exam for the recruitment of Constables on Sunday has released the results and of the exam. As many as 95,208 candidates have qualified in these exams. The number of candidates who wrote these exams is 4,59,182.



While the notification was released for 6,100 posts, 5,03,487 people applied for the posts. This exam was conducted on 22nd of last month at 997 examination centers have been set up for this.

The recruitment board released the exam key on the same day and gave time till 25th for objections on the key. Meanwhile, the results were released today (Sunday). The results can be retrieved visiting the official website www.slprb.ap.gov.in.