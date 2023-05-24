AP POLYCET 2023 counseling to begin from tomorrow

The counseling for POLYCET 2023 in Andhra Pradesh will start from tomorrow (May 25). In relation to the academic year 2023-24, admissions will be provided in the three-year diploma course in 29 branches of 87 government and 171 private polytechnic colleges across the state. The counseling process for available seats in various trades will continue from 25th May to 1st June.



Regarding counselling, OC/BC candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.700 and SC/ST candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.250 and register the options. Also from 29th to 5th June there will be examination of certificates in the respective centers as per merit order.



The candidates from ranks between one to 50,000 on 1st and 2nd June, from 50001 to 90,000 on 3rd and 4th, and from 90,001 to final ranks on 5th and 6th can give their options and can be changed on June 7 followed by allotment of seats on June 9.



The classes will start from June 15. Candidates of Special Category Sports, NCC, Army, Disabled, Indian Scouts and Guides will have to appear for the counselling from 2nd to 5th June.