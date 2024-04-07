AP POLYCET 2024: Application date extended till April 10

The Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has made an announcement regarding the extension of the application deadline for POLYCET 2024. In a statement issued by Technical Education Commissioner Chadalavada Nagarani, it was revealed that the deadline for applications has been extended until April 10. This decision comes after considering the appeals made by students, as the initial application deadline for POLYCET had concluded on Friday, April 5.

Despite the extension of the application deadline, there will be no modifications to the date of the entrance exam, which is scheduled to take place as planned on April 27. Commissioner Nagarani emphasized that the decision to extend the application deadline was made in response to student requests, ensuring that aspiring candidates have ample time to complete their applications.

Furthermore, Nagarani highlighted the increasing popularity and positive reception of the free training programs offered by the Technical Education Department in various colleges across the state. In light of this, efforts are underway to commence another batch of training sessions starting from the 8th of this month to cater to the growing demand for technical education opportunities.

For further information and detailed updates regarding POLYCET 2024, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training.