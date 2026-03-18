AP Power Trends magazine released

Vijayawada: APCPDCL CMD and APGENCO MD P Pulla Reddy formally unveiled the Andhra Pradesh Power Trends Magazine (Volume–2) at his chamber in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Hydal Directors M Sujay Kumar and Usha were present on the occasion.

Speaking after the release, Pulla Reddy said the in-house publication serves as an important platform for understanding the latest developments in the power sector and for sharing technical knowledge among engineers and professionals.

Highlighting the State’s growing energy needs, he said that Andhra Pradesh recently recorded a daily consumption of about 264.65 million units — the highest since bifurcation. He assured that the government and power utilities are well-prepared to meet future demand without compromising on reliability. The APSEB Engineers Association congratulated all authors who contributed articles to the magazine. It also lauded the efforts of B Vamsi Srinivas, Technical Secretary, and TVVDV Prasad, Chairman of the Technical Committee, along with committee members, for successfully bringing out the publication. K Nagaprasad, Secretary General, KV Ramarao, Associate President, D Nagaraju, AGS, B Vamshi Srinivas, Technical Secretary, and others were present.