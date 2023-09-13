AP prisons dept. DIG inspects security at Rajahmundry Central Jail

DIG Coastal Andhra Prisons Department Ravi Kiran recently conducted an inspection of the security at Rajahmundry Central Jail. During the inspection, the DIG specifically visited the Sneha block, where TDP chief Chandrababu is currently in remand.



He inquired about the facilities being provided to Chandrababu in accordance with the jail rules. It has been reported that Chandrababu's family members have expressed concerns about his safety, which has prompted the DIG to conduct these inspections at the jail.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu lawyers also filed a petition in the ACB court seeking house custody citing security issues. However, the court dismissed the petition. With all these developments the AP prisons department is taking all precautionary measures to ensure Safety in the jail.

It is known that Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari has met her husband in jail on Tuesday and expressed the lapses in security to Chandrababu Naidu. She expressed concern over the security.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has posted the hearing on Naidu's quash petition against the CID's remand report to September 19 and directed that there should be no hearing on the custody petition till September 18. With the High Court ruling Naidu has got partial relief in the AP Skill Development case.