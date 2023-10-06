AP provides conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurs: IT Minister

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh has state-of-the-art facilities required to transform innovative ideas into thriving businesses, Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said.

Highlighting how the state recognised mentoring and networking as vital components of a successful entrepreneurial journey at the inaugural of workshop and pitching for women entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, the minister said the state government has collaborated with financial institutions to offer accessible and affordable credit to women entrepreneurs.

“This financial support is pivotal in enabling women to turn their innovative ideas into flourishing businesses and marks a significant step toward closing the gender financing gap.

Also, the state government has initiated mentorship programmes and networking events that connect women entrepreneurs with seasoned industry professionals and potential investors. The platform offers valuable guidance and opens doors to funding and partnerships,” Amarnath informed.

With an aim to empower and nurture the entrepreneurial spirit among women in Andhra Pradesh, the two-day workshop is being hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society in partnership with Niti Aayog, STPI Visakhapatnam, NASSCOM CoE IoT and Startup India. The meet focused on providing crucial support and empowerment to women who aspire to develop their own businesses in the state of AP.

Addressing the entrepreneurs, to encourage startups, the IT Minister said, the AP government launched an IT Policy that outlines several measures for startup development, training programmes for entrepreneurs to address knowledge gaps in various business aspects, and provide access to market reports and surveys.

Amarnath stated that the state is launching a flagship startup promotion scheme Accelerate Startups in Andhra Pradesh (ASAP) that offers resources like office space, access to investors and mentors, and access to the state’s talent pool.

CEO of AP Innovation Society Dr T Anil Kumar briefed about the objective of workshop crafted to offer insightful pitching sessions and networking opportunities and create an innovative ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh. Among others, IT Department Principal Secretary Kona Sasidhar spoke.